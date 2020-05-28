Dist reports 13 fresh cases; Mandya none

The first batch of 29 patients, who recovered from Covid-19, were given a send off, by presenting flowers and masks, amid clapping by hospital staff, in Hassan on Thursday.

The 29 discharged patients include 11 women, 19 men and six children. They expressed happiness over the treatment and thanked the hospital staff for their speedy recovery.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish, ZP CEO B A Paramesh, District Health and Family Welfare officer Dr Sathish, Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram and District Surgeon Dr Krishnamurthy were present.

Speaking to reporters, the DC said that the district has reported 140 Covid cases so far. “Those who are asymptomatic would be released, if they test negative after seven days. The 29 people have been discharged after treatment at Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. They have been sealed for quarantine and it is mandatory for each person to complete 14 days home quarantine,” he said.

Hassan district reported 13 positive cases on Thursday. With this, the total positive cases increased to 140. There are 111 active cases.

Out of 13 new cases, nine are male and four are female patients. One patient (P) 2443 has a contact history with P-2440. Two patients have travel history of Maharashtra.

Ten patients’ contact is being traced. While three patients are treated at the designated hospital in Udupi, the rest are admitted in Hassan.

Mandya reported zero cases on Thursday. While the total positive cases are 255, 28 people have been discharged. The number of active cases is 227.