District admin seeks exemption from code of conduct

The district administration has sought relaxation from the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to conduct the Dasara festival in the district, except in Hunsur Assembly segment, which goes for the Assembly by-election on October 21.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar in a press conference here on Saturday said that as per the Election Commission of India, the MCC is applicable for the entire district, including the city.

The DC has written a letter to the State Election commission, seeking a clarification and also for relaxation of MCC, ahead of Dasara,

which has a traditional and cultural significance.

The DC said, during the previous Dasara, the Election Commission had relaxed the MCC as the by-polls for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency was scheduled. KR Nagar Assembly segment in Mysuru district comes under Mandya Lok Sabha segment. Thus, the MCC was in force.

No political activities

Sankar said, “At present, no minister or people’s representative is allowed to conduct official meetings. They are not allowed to use official vehicles in the district. However, the representatives can participate in the events. But, no political activity is allowed.”