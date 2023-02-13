District Govt Gaushala starts functioning at Ramakunja

The admission of cattle has begun with the work on the District Government Gaushala is nearing completion at Ramakunja.

A gaushala was symbolically inaugurated to facilitate the admission of cattle. As many as 13 stray cattle from Kukke Subrahmanya area and cattle seized from illegal transporters by police have been admitted to the shelter.

At present, 41 orphaned cattle, aged, unproductive cattle and stray cattle creating nuisance in public have been accommodated at the gaushala.

The government has announced to set up a gaushala in each district to ensure effective implementation of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act.

The anti-cow slaughter legislation has stringent provisions against those slaughtering or selling cows/buffaloes for slaughtering.

The legislation declares that the unwanted cattle could be handed over to gaushala with certain conditions.

The work on the gaushala was taken up on 98.45 acres of land. About Rs 38 lakh has been utilised for building the gaushala and Rs 36 lakh for other basic infrastructure. The authorities have procured paddy straw and fodder from KMF to feed the cattle.

Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services deputy director Dr Arun Kumar Shetty said that the gaushala was named as Kumaradhara District Government Gaushala.

“About 95 per cent of the works has been completed. There are three staff working presently at the gaushala,” he told DH.

As per the guidelines, a gaushala should have seven labourers for every 100 cattle. The constructed shed can accommodate around 60 to 80 cattle.

The work on another shed under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been taken up and it can accommodate another 60 cattle. The government has released Rs 1 crore for the gaushala.

Dakshina Kannada district has 18 private gaushalas. As many as 10 among them are being run under the assistance from the government under ‘Support to Pinjarapol’ and other ‘gaushala’ schemes.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Gaushala programme, assistance of Rs 45,000 was given for construction of a vermi compost unit.

Ten gaushalas have received assistance for purchase of grass cutting machines.