Panel okays temporary sand extraction permits

District-level panel okays conditional temporary sand extraction permits

The committee has decided to make GPS mandatory for the boats used for extraction and trucks used for transportation of sand

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 25 2020, 08:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 08:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: PV photo.

The seven-member district-level sand monitoring committee has decided to issue conditional temporary permits for sand extraction.

The district administration has received 318 applications seeking permits for sand extraction. In the first phase, 105 applications were scrutinised. According to the recommendations of the seven-member committee, it was decided to give permits for 79 applicants.

To check illegal mining other than identified sand bars, the committee has decided to make GPS mandatory for the boats used for extraction and trucks used for transportation of sand. Further, CCTV cameras will also be installed at strategic locations.

“If anyone is found violating the rules on GPS fitted boats and trucks, then a fine of Rs 25,000 will be slapped for a first violation, Rs 50,000 for a second violation. The temporary permits will be cancelled for the third violation,” the committee has said.

