District Social Welfare Department Office Manager Shivakumar (49) has reportedly ended his life by hanging himself from a fan in the office on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Monday when the staff came to the office.

According to police, Shivakumar, resident of Aanjaneya layout, Davangere, left for the office from home on December 20 and took the extreme step.

The reason for the extreme step is yet to be known. Gandhinagar police registered a case and the investigation is on.