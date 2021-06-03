Districts continues to report highest daily cases

Although the state government has been claiming that the Covid positivity rate is on a decline, Mysuru district, especially Mysuru city, continues to be in the first 10 districts, in the incidence of the highest number of Covid positive cases on a daily basis.

As per the data available, Mysuru city, with 65 wards, has 44 red zones, 18 yellow zones and three green zones. While three wards - Ward No 21 Gangotri, Ward No 31 KN Pura and Ward No 50 Sunnadakeri - comes under green zone, 18 wards are under yellow zone and 44 wards are red zones.

Green zone indicates that the ward has 8 to 20 Covid positive cases, yellow zone has 21 to 50 cases. Red zones have 51 to 300 Covid cases, according to a report furnished by the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat.

Mysuru had the highest positivity rate of 41.32%, as on May 31, forcing the district administration to tighten the Covid norms, declaring a total lockdown from May 29 to June 7.

Mysuru city is nearing one lakh positive cases, with 93,854 cases as on June 2. There are 8,510 active cases and 1,241 people of the city have succumbed to the infection so far.

HD Kote taluk is in the last spot, with just 4,069 positive cases and 33 deaths. Mysuru taluk is in the second place, with 11,675 cases and 82 deaths.

Similarly, Nanjangud reported 8,954 cases and 84 deaths; KR Nagar 8,128 cases and 60 deaths; Hunsur 7,307 cases and 49 deaths, T Narasipur 7,113 cases and 106 deaths, Periyapatna 4,555 cases and 88 deaths.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the state government, Mysuru district reported 1,687 fresh cases on June 2, Wednesday. The total positive cases were 1,45,655 and active cases 15,247. Twelve deaths were reported on June 2, taking the total death toll to 1,651.

Thus, the Health department officials and the district administration have been taking several initiatives, forming ward wise task forces, helplines, creating awareness among the people on precautionary measures to be followed, like wearing masks, social distancing and others.

The Mysuru City Corporation, which has been conducting door-to-door survey, is all set to go to the ground level to contain the spread, by establishing kiosks to conduct tests and micro-triage centres in apartment complexes.

According to the data released by the district administration, 343 villages have not reported a single Covid case, either due to the increasing awareness among the people in rural areas or due to the imposition of self-lockdown, preventing people from entering and exiting the villages. The villages of the whole DB Kuppe Gram Panchayat in HD Kote taluk, with a population of around 7,000 people has, so far, reported zero cases.