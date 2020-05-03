Districts inch towards normalcy

Deputy Commissioner R Girish said that with the lockdown extended up to May 17, the administration has decided to allow business thrice a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday).

Addressing media persons here, the DC said, the district has not recorded Covid-19 case so far. The people should be cautious as permission has been given for the movement of people between inter-state and district.

“KSRTC buses and autorickshaws will start plying from Monday. Discussions has been held with the District In-charge Minister Madhuswamy. Accordingly, all the shops would be open from 7 am to 7 pm. We have decided to continue to keep the shops opened for three days in a week, till the lockdown is lifted. The textile shops, jewellery shops, salons will be open. However, wearing masks and social distancing is mandatory,” he stressed.

The liquor shops too would be open for three days a week from 9 am to 7 pm. Liquor will be available at wine shops, MRP outlets and CL-11 C (MSIL). Only five persons would be allowed at a time for purchase. The shopkeepers and the customers should wear masks, he said.

Except the guesthouses identified for quarantine, all the other guesthouses, lodges, resorts and home stays should not be opened. Ban continues on theatres, clubs, auditoriums, shopping malls, gymnasium, summer camps, swimming classes and others.

With the government allowing one side transit, 300 people have applied through Seva Sindhu App to return to Hassan. Around 108 people have applied to leave the district. However, no permission has been given yet, he clarified.

As there are complaints that social distancing is not followed at provision stores, the shopkeepers have been told to install CCTV cameras, and also board that they are under CCTV surveillance, he suggested.

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation divisional controller of Hassan Manjunath said that in all, 80 buses would begin services in eight taluks of the district, on Monday.

The buses would transit between Hassan and taluks and only 30 passengers would be accommodated in each bus. The driver and conductor would be provided masks and sanitisers. It is mandatory for the passengers to wear masks. However, those below 10 years and above 60 years will not be allowed to travel, he said.

There will be no inter-district bus services. However, if the district administration permits and issues a letter, it would be considered and 30 passengers would be allowed to travel, to a particular district, he said.

In Mandya district, liquor would be available at 134 shops, including retail, MRP and MSIL outlets. The shop owners have made all preparations to open the shops on Monday, with the government easing down the lockdown norms. Barricades have been erected before the shops on Sunday, to streamline the crowd.

Excise Commissioner B Shivaprasad said that as the shops are being opened after 45 days, minor commotion is expected. The shop owners should follow the government guidelines carefully, he said.