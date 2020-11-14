Diversion of land for sea food park opposed in Puttur

A decision to hand over 40 acres of land, earmarked for a proposed government medical college, for a seafood park in Bannur in Puttur taluk was opposed by organisations and the public.

DYFI State President Muneer Katipalla condemned the decision of authorities and said that the proposal to hand over the land for the seafood park should be withdrawn and should be reserved for the medical college. Citing the reason for the non-availability of land near Wenlock Hospital, the government had dilly-dallied on the decision to set up a government medical college all these years, he added.

Dr Rohinaksha Shirlalu of Puttur also urged the authorities not to divert the land identified for the government medical college. The Village Accountant (VA) of Bannur in a public notice has declared that land will be handed over for setting up of the seafood park. Any objections from the public should be submitted to the VA office in Bannur within seven days.

Dr Rohinaksha said Puttur was being considered as a district centre in the future and the town is already also an educational hub. Having realised that the district has no government medical college, 40 acres of land was identified in Puttur.

"The district in-charge minister, Puttur MLA and district administration should reconsider its decision. Alternative land should be identified for the seafood park,” he said on behalf of the residents of Puttur.