Divya Saptati Mahotsava postponed

DHNS,
  • Mar 21 2020, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 01:50 ist
The new schedule will be announced once normalcy is restored.  (Credit: DH Photo)

Following the directions of the state government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamstanam of Sringeri has decided to postpone the ‘Divya Saptati Mahotsava’ (70th Vardhanti celebrations) scheduled to be celebrated from
March 25 to April 8.

The new schedule will be announced once normalcy is restored. 

All devotees are requested to take note until a further announcement, that all the activities in the Math will take place in private. Devotees are requested to cooperate said a press release from the Mahasamstanam. 

