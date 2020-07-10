Divya Sara Thomas, first woman SP of Ch’nagar

Divya Sara Thomas, an IPS officer of the 2013 Karnataka batch, took charge as the first woman Superintendent of Police in Chamarajanagar on Friday.

She was DCP of Central Armed Reserve Force in Bengaluru, earlier. H D Anand Kumar has been transferred as SP of Internal Security Division (ISD), Bengaluru. The government has issued transfer orders on June 26, but further orders was not received. Thus, it was said that the transfer order of Anand Kumar was cancelled. But, movement order was issued on Thursday.

Divya Sara Thomas had served as Assistant SP in Nanjangud, Mysuru district, in 2016.