'DK received 30 ventilators under PM Cares Fund'

State president of BJP and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel urged Congress to stop playing petty politics and encourage people to take precautionary steps to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to media persons at Circuit House on Friday, Kateel said that BJP’s help centre set up to face second wave of Covid-19 had received 2,000 phone calls. The helpline had provided 100 ambulance services and 70 people were admitted to hospitals. As many as 433 medical kits were distributed, ICU and ventilator services were arranged for 42 patients and 34 Covid-19 victims were given a dignified cremation.

“As many as 1,15,662 persons had received first dose of vaccination and 39,548 people had received second dose in the district in above 60 years category. As many as 1,14,287 have received the first dose of vaccination and 12,419 had received second dose of vaccination in the age bracket of 45 years to 59 years. 1,802 people have received the first dose of vaccination in the age bracket of 18 years to 44 years,” he said.

The district received 30 ventilators under PM Cares Fund, 24 ventilators from donors and 32 ventilators from government. The ventilators have been increased from 12 to 86. From the MPLAD fund, Rs 2.5 crore was sanctioned to district administration. I urged chief minister to allot 100 ventilators and 40 ventilators have been sanctioned, he said.

Kateel said when government announced vaccination for below 45 years, the opposition had criticised resulting in needless confusion among people.

“Instead of politicising the situation, the Opposition should cooperate to tackle the situation,” he stressed.