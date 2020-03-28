DKMUL not to procure milk on March 29-30

Though the district administration has exempted the sale of milk from lockdown, the dealers of Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers' Union Ltd (DKMUL) could not sell milk and its products, on Saturday.

Following the lockdown on March 22, the sale of milk has been reduced by 1 lakh litre daily. The DKMUL is not able to procure milk and store it, said DKMUL President Raviraj Hegde.

Owing to unavoidable circumstances, the DKMUL has decided to suspend the procurement of milk on March 29 and 30 from farmers through various milk societies in DK and Udupi. However, the sale of milk and its products will continue from March 31. The dairy farmers should cooperate, he said