Do not take online classes lightly, says expert

Do not take online classes lightly, says N N Prahallada, retired professor in Education, Regional Institute of Education, under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in Mysuru.

“Currently, a large number of school and college students are participating in online classes. More number of students are all set to join the bandwagon, soon. If they follow some suggestions, they can participate in online education sessions with ease and confidence and, also benefit from it,” said Prahallada, who has been educating teachers and teacher educators, since a few decades.

“Teachers must study thoroughly and prepare in all aspects of the subject concerned, before venturing to take online classes. They must take proper care to explain various concepts, with examples, especially from daily life,” he said.

“Students must avoid any tension or anxiety, while attending online classes. Stay calm and cool, while listening to or watching online classes. Proper listening is the first and the best step to understand online classes. Do not take online classes lightly. Be careful and sit separately in your house, free from noises,” Prahallada said.

“Parents and other members of the family must cooperate with the children, while online classes are in session,” he said.

“The entire education system, across the globe, has shifted the interaction with students from offline to online. Therefore, students should feel as if they are in the actual classroom, while listening to online classes from their respective homes. After listening to online classes, students must read the actual textbooks further, to enrich their knowledge. In case of doubts, teachers or classmates may be contacted over phone, for clarification,” the retired professor said.

“Because of Covid-19, online classes have come to stay permanently. Social distance and wearing of face masks and use of sanitiser are the hallmark of this century. The central theme of post-Corona World is ‘Health Consciousness’. Thus, each and everyone must take care of one’s health and must improve immunity power to boldly face coronavirus,” he added.