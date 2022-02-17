Doctor in Ujire alleges Twitter account hacked, anti-hijab posts made to sully his image

A doctor from Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district has complained to the police that his Twitter account was hacked by miscreants and anti-hijab posts were made through it.
Dr Shantanu R Prabhu, a paediatrician in Ujire, said in the complaint that a tweet against hijab appeared on his account to tarnish his image, the police said. The tweet said women and girls should not wear hijabs. “This is neither a Taliban state, Saudi Arabia or madrassa and the hijab is unnecessary. If you have to wear hijab, go to a madrassa,” it said.
Also Read — PU, degree colleges resume, students boycott classes in Karnataka
A screenshot of the doctor holding a child in his hands has been uploaded along with the tweet, Shantanu said in his complaint. The doctor alleged that using the post, some people have started spreading malicious propaganda against the hospital where he works. “This is an attempt to sully my image. Having studied in a medical college run by minorities, I know what hijabs are,” he said in the complaint.
