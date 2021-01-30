Doctorate holder spreads happiness by selling bangles

According to poet and politician Sarojini Naidu in her 'The Bangle Sellers', the tinkling bangles are always a symbol of happiness and the bangle sellers are believed to bring luck and happiness among families, by selling a variety of colourful glass bangles, termed as a token of radiant lives.

One such person, who is spreading happiness among womenfolk is J S Dayanand, a doctorate holder. He sells a variety of glass bangles in villages and fairs. He also visits houses, looking for prospective buyers.

Dayanand has secured a PhD degree in Sociology from the University of Mysore and also served as a guest lecturer for 10 years in Javagal and for two years in Tiptur.

Speaking to DH, Dayanand said that there are many interesting tales and songs about bangle sellers, portrayed to bring luck and happiness, among womenfolk. "When there was no technology, bangle sellers played an important role, by sharing messages and information, from place to place. Though bangle sellers appear to be happy, they may be living in poverty. They are doing their mite to preserve Indian tradition and culture," he said.

When many people were in depression due to the Covid-19 crisis, Dayanand took life in his stride and started selling bangles, travelling to villages. "There is always a demand for bangles. I earn around Rs 10,000 a month," he said.

It may be mentioned that colleges were closed due to Covid. Dayanand, who was working as a guest lecturer, lost his job and it was a difficult phase for him. But, he did not lose confidence and started selling bangles. Since his childhood days, his mother Kamalamma too sells bangles. He recalled his mother visiting houses and selling bangles during weddings and other functions. He decided to continue the tradition. "My mother sold bangles to support my education, up to doctorate. I have great respect for it," Dayanand said.

Now, Dayanand is a popular 'Bangle Seller' in Javagal and surrounding villages of Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district. With a huge bag of bangles, Dayanand, on his two-wheeler, visits villages. Once, the government permits village fairs and festivals, business would reach a peak, said Dayanand.

Even with a meager income, Dayanand, with the support of his father Ja Thi Sathyanarayana, started 'Janaspandana Foundation', to donate books, school bags and study materials to children of economically weaker sections. He also distributed food kits during the Covid crisis. “Having studied amid odds and hardships, I hoped to build my future. The pandemic changed my course of life. Nevertheless, no complaints. Peace of mind is all that I desire,” said Dayanand.

While his father Sathyanarayana sells calendar, spiritual clothes, bagina in shandies, mother Kamalamma continues to sell bangles at village fairs. Dayanand is married and has a five-year-old daughter.

"Most of the times, I receive positive response from the people, who are surprised to know that I am a doctorate holder. At any point, I have not lost self-confidence. I am always optimistic. I am waiting for an opportunity or a job that would improve my standard of living. But, I will not stop selling bangles, which are a symbol of love in people’s lives," he said.