Doctors conduct angiogram on Murugha seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana

A team of doctors led by cardiologist Parameshwar conducted an angiogram on Murugha Mutt Seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, prime accused in the sexual abuse case involving two minor girls, at McGann super speciality hospital in the city on Thursday.

Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences Director Virupakshappa told media persons that the seer was brought to the hospital from Chitradurga on Wednesday night following directions from Chitradurga District Second Additional and Sessions Court Judge B K Komala. The cardiologists successfully conducted the angiogram on the seer around 11:15 am. He has been kept under observation in the Intensive Coronary Care Unit.

The report of the medical procedure will be submitted to the court. The condition of the seer is stable and doctors will take a call on his stay in the hospital on Friday depending on his condition. Cardiologist Mahesh Murthy said the angiogram was conducted following directions from the district court.