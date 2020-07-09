Doctors threaten to boycott services if stipend not paid

Postgraduate students of JJM Medical college, who have been staging protest seeking release of stipend of 16 months for the past 11 days, have threatened that they would boycott all types of medical services if their demand is not met soon, on Thursday.

They beat jagate as part of the agitation and expressed their ire against the government for turning blind eye to their demand.

Speaking on the occasion, they said they would boycott all medical services including emergency if they are not paid stipend at the earliest. But they made it clear that they will carry on Covid-19 duty.

Dr Harish said Medical Education Minister Sudhakar has given statement in social media that the government can't pay stipend. In stead, he could have addressed the agitating students through social media networking sites. "The government treated 239 students like slaves for the past 16 months. Despite conducting eye, blood donation camps to draw the attention of the government, it has failed to fulfill fair demand of students."

They submitted a memorandum to Director of Directorate of Medical Education through deputy commissioner urging the government to pay stipend on the basis of clinical facility fee given by the college to the government so far.

Doctors Shivani, Niroop, Sudhakar, Ankith, Nidhi, Deepa, Deepashri and others took part in the protest.