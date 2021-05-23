Dog tied to bike, dragged for 1.5 km in M'luru; 2 held

Dog tied to bike, dragged for 1.5 km in Mangaluru; 2 held

The Animal Care Trust received a message from the public that the dog was in pain and was bleeding from the paws

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 23 2021, 08:44 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 08:44 ist
The persons were also booked under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 as they were found wandering for non-essential purposes. Credit: iStock

The police have arrested two persons including a minor, for allegedly tying the dog to a bike and dragging it for about 1.5-km at Maryhill in Mangaluru.

One of those arrested is Irayya Basayya Hiremath, a worker in a farmhouse in Konchady. The dog had bitten his slipper, which made him angry and led him to do the inhuman act, according to DCP (Law and order) Hariram Shankar.

The Animal Care Trust received a message from the public that the dog was in pain and was bleeding from the paws. The CCTV footage had captured the video of the incident who in turn informed Kavoor Police.

The Kavoor police have registered a case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 as they were found wandering for non-essential purposes.

It may be recalled that a similar incident had occurred near NITK, Surathkal on April 24 and the video of a dog tied to a bike and dragged had gone viral. The police had then arrested two persons.

