Dogs maul 4-year-old boy to death in Karnataka

The boy's parents were busy with their work in front of the house when the incident took place

DHNS
DHNS, Bhadravathi (Shivamogga dist),
  • Dec 01 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 05:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

A boy aged around four years reportedly died after being bitten by stray dogs at Donabaghatta village in the taluk on Wednesday night.

According to police, Syed Harshad Madani, son of Syed Nasrulla, is the victim. The boy's parents were busy with their work in front of the house and they had made him sit on a bike.

He got down from the bike to play with a ball. A pack of stray dogs attacked him and bit parts of his body, including the head.

Later, they dragged him for some distance on the road. Hearing the barking of dogs, Nasrulla rushed to the spot.

The boy was taken to the taluk general hospital in Bhadravathi, from where he was referred to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The Bhadravathi rural police have registered a case.  

