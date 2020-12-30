‘Don’t install Vishnuvardhan’s busts, statues’

Actor Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, also wife of late Vishnuvardhan, on Wednesday, expressed displeasure over installation of her husband’s busts and statues on many streets.

Bharathi was speaking to reporters, after offering puja to the under-construction memorial of Vishnuvardhan, at Halalu village near Udbur in Myusru taluk.

Vishnuvardhan was not happy with installing busts or statues on streets. “If anybody want to install his statue, it should be done in a proper way. A few people think that they will get popularity by making comments on Vishnuvardhan. Now, people have damaged Vishnu’s bust. It is better not to speak about the persons, who have damaged the bust,” she said.

Her daughter Keerthi said, “It is not possible to taint the image of my father. His fans remain as fans.”