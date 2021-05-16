Don’t neglect sea erosion at Someshwara, says MLA

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • May 16 2021, 00:29 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 04:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Mangalore MLA U T Khader said that it is not right to neglect sea erosion in Someshwara.

“District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, during his visit to sea erosion-prone areas in Someshwara a year ago, had promised to take all precautionary measures to check sea erosion. However, many people are facing the threat of loss of properties in Someshwara-Ucchila-Bettampady areas following sea erosion,” he said.

“If the government fails to consider sea erosion seriously, then major damage will be incurred during July and August. The government should wake up and take all precautionary measures to check the erosion,” he stressed.

The MLA said he had written to the Port officials not to take over the works carried out under ADB-funded sustainable coastal protection and management till an expert committee submits its report on the quality of work. The MLA urged the district in-charge minister to convene a meeting of the port, ADB officials and elected representatives.

Mangalore
Karnataka
Cyclone Tauktae

