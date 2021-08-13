Dont create confusion on NIA investigation: Ullal MLA U T Khader

Mangalore MLA U T Khader claimed that no terror activities had taken place in Ullal. "The residents in Ullal live in communal harmony and are patriotic," he declared while addressing mediapersons at Circuit house on Friday.

The NIA had recently arrested a man from Ullal. As the investigation is in progress, it is not right to comment on the issue. The NIA visiting the region itself is a big issue and needs a thorough probe. Nobody should bring in politics and create confusion, he stressed.

Welcoming the NIA branch in Mangaluru, he said; "besides NIA, a narcotic and cyber cell should also be set up in the district.” Khader lashed out at Hindu organisations for declaring Deepthi Marla, who resides in the house owned by former MLA B M Iddinabba’s son Basha, as a victim of love jihad.

MLA sought to know whether her parents had filed a complaint. "Why are Hindu organisations staging a protest by highlighting the agenda of Love Jihad. They should hold fast demanding a law against Love Jihad in the country," he said..

Khader also condemned trolls on social media declaring Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had cancelled his visit to border areas fearing protest. “The CM did not cancel his visit following any protest. If all Kannadigas are united, then we are capable of carrying out a padayatra from Talapdy to Thiruvananthapuram along with Chief Minister," he declared. The government had taken a decision on restricting entry of people at the border keeping safety of people in mind, he added.

Flays C T Ravi

Khader objected to BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi’s statement that Congress should start hookah bars named after former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Khader said the MLAs who are "intoxicated with communal thinking" speak about hookah bar culture. "The Congress believes in offering food to poor. He (C T Ravi) has spoken of his culture," he declared sarcastically.

By not releasing funds to the housing scheme, Vajpayee Housing project, BJP government had insulting former prime minister Vajpayee, he charged.