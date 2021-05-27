Don't hand over food kits directly to Covid patients: Tahsildar

Tahsildar R Yogananda directed people not to directly hand over food kits directly to the Covid-19 infected persons or their primary contacts.

"The kits should be given to Covid warriors who will in turn supply the same to the beneficiaries," he said.

He was speaking during a Covid-19 awareness meeting chaired by Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah, in Betoli on Thursday.

"Vendors and workers should undergo Covid-19 tests. Shops of the violators will be sealed and the trade license of the shop will be scrapped if the vendors and workers fail to undergo tests," he warned.

MLA K G Bopaiah requested the citizens to cooperate with the governance by adhering to lockdown rules.

"Some home quarantined people have not been taking the pandemic seriously and are roaming around carelessly. This has been resulting in faster spread of the virus", he said.

He requested those awaiting reports of their tests not to venture outside.

The MLA meanwhile said that the fair price shops would be open during three days of the week from morning till evening.

"Permission has also been given for the purchase of fertilisers," he said.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Appanna, Taluk Health Officer Dr Yathiraju, Betoli Gram Panchayat President Yashoda, Vice President Shanthi and Arji gram Panchayat Vice President Upendra were present.