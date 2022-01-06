Don't impose Covid curbs in districts with low infection rate: Ministers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday came under pressure from his own Cabinet colleagues to relax Covid-19 curbs in those parts of the state where the pandemic situation is not as bad as it is in Bengaluru.

Some ministers told Bommai in the Cabinet meeting that the night curfew and weekend curfew should not be imposed in districts where the rate of infection is less. They even asked him to allow liquor shops to operate during the weekend curfew.

However, the government has decided not to revisit the Covid-19 protocols for now. The curbs will be in force till 5 am on January 19.

“Several civil society groups have placed their demand. In the Cabinet also, some things were discussed, such as allowing excise shops. But, we haven’t decided anything,” Bommai said.

“Based on the severity of the infection in the coming days, we will take a call.”

Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said the government will review the applicability of the rules on January 14 or 15.

“Some ministers raised the issue that the guidelines shouldn’t apply everywhere. We’ve decided to wait for some days before thinking of relaxing curbs wherever possible,” he said.

Before the Cabinet meeting, RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa voiced his opposition.

“A single rule for the entire state is wrong. Districts, where the problem is less, should have separate rules,” he said.

“In fact, there’s no curfew in Shivamogga (his constituency). The order hasn’t even reached us.”

Defending the imposition of the stay-at-home orders every night and during weekends across the state, Madhuswamy said the government wants to get a grip on the situation early and not after things go out of control.

“We saw what happened last time. People went from Bengaluru to other places and the infection spread. We want to make things safe everywhere,” he said.

The third wave of Covid-19 will not be as bad as the second one, Madhuswamy said.

“We believe that the rate of hospitalization won’t be high. The third wave will be unlike the second one in terms of hospitalization and requirement of oxygen,” he said, adding that controlling the rate of infection is key.

DKS writes to Bommai

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar wrote to Bommai on relaxing curbs in hotels and restaurants.

“Livelihoods of a lot of people will be at stake. There are workers who come to Bengaluru every day for work,” he said.

