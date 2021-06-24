Don't lease out MySugar, demands Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti

Mandya Jilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti members staged a protest demanding that the state government not lease out Mysuru Sugar (MySugar) factory, but operate it.

The members, also farmers, staged a protest near the deputy commissioner’s office, here. They said that the ministers have opposed leasing out the sugar factory for 40 years, as per the plan. Even Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured of reconsidering the matter. The previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government had announced funds in the budget to run the factory. But, the BJP government is planning to lease the factory and the tender process is under progress, the protestors said.

According to the protestors, the factory is not under loss, but the government stopped crushing of sugarcane. They suspect a conspiracy to loot the assets of the factory. The protestors also alleged rampant corruption in the Mandya Milk Union Ltd (Manmul) and demanded a high-level committee probe. According to them, in nearly 15 scams, Rs 300 crore has been looted. The government is trying to close the case, they alleged.