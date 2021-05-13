Don't venture into sea, ICG urges fishermen

Do not venture into sea, ICG urges fishermen

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • May 13 2021, 14:29 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 14:29 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has urged fishermen not to venture into the sea for fishing as Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the formation of a low-pressure area over south-east Arabian Sea later this week.

Coast Guard Commander DIG Venkatesh said that the ICG Ships and CG Dornier aircraft on patrol relayed weather warning to fishermen at sea on VHF Channel to return to nearest shores. As per the IMD forecast, the cyclone Tauktae may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea by May 16.

Sea
fishermen
Cyclone
IMD

