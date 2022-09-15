Doping allegations mar wrestling selection trials in Harihar

The selection trials to pick Karnataka team for national wrestling championship, held in Harihar of Davangere district on August 14 and 15, was marred by a possible doping scandal as used syringes were found in toilets and bathrooms of the venue.

The video clip of used syringes said to have been found at the Harihar selection trials venue is doing rounds on social media platforms.

The organisers, however, denied any information about the use of drugs during the selection trials. "We couldn't pay our attention to it (allegations of doping) as we were busy with the selection process. We will comply with anti-doping policy and ensure no wrestler gets any unfair advantage through such means at the upcoming state-level Under-15 wrestling at Dasara meet in Mysuru," Vinodkumar, senior wrestling coach from Davangere, told DH.

The use of performance-enhancing drugs will confer an unfair advantage for a few over others, who compete with all fairness, a few budding wrestlers poured their woes to DH.

"It's a shame that a few athletes/wrestlers take this route to make a name and money. They take performance-enhancers to win medals or get selected to the state team. A mere selection to Khelo India will fetch them Rs 6 lakh. They fall to the lure of money, fame and privilege and turn to doping," a senior officer of the Sports and Youth Affairs, told DH on the condition of anonymity.

"Doping is rampant in wrestling, judo, powerlifting and athletics. They take performance-enhancing drugs in their rooms itself. They know that the chances of getting caught are bleak as National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) doesn't conduct dope tests at state competitions, including selection trials," laments Dr Appanna Gasti, former PE director, Kuvempu University.