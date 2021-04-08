Double evaluation system proposed at UoM

Discussions over introducing double evaluation system for postgraduation programmes were held during the Academic Council meeting, of University of Mysore (UoM) here, on Wednesday. However, the final decision will be taken after collecting opinions from all the departments.

In the meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor G Hemantha Kumar, Department of Studies in Education, Dean Ningamma C Betsur proposed the double evaluation mode. “At present, one-time evaluation of answerscripts, by the varsity faculty members is being followed. As the quality of the results are not improving, it is better to re-evaluate the answer papers by the faculty of other varsities,” she suggested. There are arguments that there is no option for double evaluation under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). But, Mangalore and Bangalore Universities are following it, she said.

Opposing the proposal, a professor said, “The system will be an additional financial burden for the varsity and there is no provision for it in CBCS. The process of evaluation is going digital and it is not feasible at this point of time.”

A few members opined that the double system will improve the quality and provide justice to talented students. However, the VC said that the final decision will be taken after gathering opinion of the faculty members of different departments.

Law Department Chairman Ramesh said, “A few colleges are not considering SC and ST candidates while appointing teaching faculty. The matter was discussed in the previous meeting also.” Where is the value for social justice if SC/ST candidates are not considered, he questioned.

However, the VC said that the varsity will give direction to the colleges in this regard.