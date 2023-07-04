Double murder in Belagavi village

A person who had been suspecting his wife murdered her and another person by attacking them with a sharp weapon at Akkatangerahal village in Gokak taluk on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Renuka Malagi (42) and another person as Mallikarjun Jagadar (40). according to preliminary information, accused Yallappa Malagi had been suspecting his wife.
He attacked Renuka and Jagadar with sharp weapons in the village. Jagadar died on the spot and Renuka succumbed during treatment at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital.
Ankalagi police are investigating.
