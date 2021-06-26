DPI set to announce teacher transfer schedule

The department of public instruction (DPI) is ready with the final rules for teachers’ transfers and is expected to release the schedule soon.

The process was halted due to the petitions filed by teachers at Karnataka High Court questioning the amendments brought to the Karnataka State Civil Services (Teachers Transfer and Regulation) Act. To avoid further delays, the department has decided to file caveat in the court, before releasing the calendar for transfers.

The DPI sources told DH that the officials are in the process of getting a legal opinion on filing a caveat application in the court to avoid a stay for the teacher transfer process. As per the data available with the department, as many as 70,000 teachers have already submitted applications seeking transfers. The teacher transfer process was delayed during 2019 and 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic and legal issues.