DRFO in Karnataka booked for derogatory messages online

The Bellare police have booked a case against a Forest Department staff for allegedly spreading derogatory messages on social media.

Deputy Range Forest Officer Sanjeeva Poojary Kaniyooru has been accused of spreading derogatory messages on Facebook.

According to the police, Kaniyooru posted the largely 'false and baseless' messages on December 30, 2021.

Based on a complaint filed by Sachin Rai, a resident of Peruvaje in Sullia, Bellare police booked a case under IPC Sections 505(2) and 295 (a) of the IPC against Sanjeeva Poojary.