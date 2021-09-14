Drive to administer 1.50 lakh Covid-19 vaccines in Dakshina Kannada on September 17

A mega vaccination drive with a target to administer 1.50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be held in Dakshina Kannada on September 17.

Though the positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada district has declined, the state government is still considering the district as a high priority district and more targets have been given to accelerate the vaccination drive, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

More than 70% of the targeted population have received the first dose of vaccines in Dakshina Kannada. All PDOs have been directed to ask Asha and Anganwadi workers to prepare a list of those who have not received the jab so far and also those who are waiting for the second dose of vaccines.

Stating that nearly 500 vaccination sites will be set up for the vaccination drive, the DC said that in case of shortage of Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery, the staff of the private hospitals will also be used for administering the jab. The district administration will also designate a few private hospitals for the free vaccination drive.

“We will give vaccines and syringes for the private hospitals to administer vaccines for free on the day of the mega drive. About 50% of the doses of vaccines in all the Urban Primary Health Centres will be administered to those who have booked online," the DC explained.

About 50,000 people in the district are eligible for the second dose of vaccines now. Steps will be taken to administer vaccines to them. In case if the vulnerable people in the villages in and around the border area are unable to reach the vaccination site, then steps will be taken to administer vaccines at their doorstep. More vehicles will be deployed for the same.

Of the total vaccines, 40,000 vaccines will be administered in Mangaluru City Corporation jurisdiction. The service of NSS volunteers will be used in managing the gathering and for data entry on the vaccination drive.

Decline in positivity

Dr Rajendra K V said that the Covid-19 positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada was 4.8% in the first week of August and now it has come down to 1.57%. Of the 1,604 active cases, only 500 are undergoing treatment in hospitals and Covid care centres.

The case fatality rate in the district is 1.13%. Of the positive cases, 24% are in Mangaluru rural, 31% in Mangaluru city limits, 11% in Bantwal, 10% in Puttur, 12.78 % in Belthangady, 5.92% in Sullia and around 5% from outside the district.

