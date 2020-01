A lorry driver was killed on the spot in a head-on collision between lorries near a railway bridge here.

The driver, Somashekar, died on the spot. According to the Police, Somashekar was going to Mysuru from Hassan. His vehicle was hit by another lorry, which was coming from the opposite direction. The Police said the lorry was carrying ginger to Uttar Pradesh.

The Police cleared the road using cranes to shift the damaged lorry.