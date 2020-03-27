Drought: Karnataka gets Rs 11.48 crore additional central allocation

The Centre on Friday allocated additional central assistance of Rs 5,751.27 crore to eight states, including Rs 11.48 crore to Karnataka under Animal Husbandry sector for the drought of 2018-19.

The High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved additional central assistance under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to eight States, which were affected by floods, landslides, cyclone and drought last year.

Bihar, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, and West Bengal have been allocated additional get funds for floods, landslides, cyclone ‘Bulbul’, drought during 2019 and Karnataka for drought (rabi) of 2018-19, an official statement said.

The allocation is subject to the adjustment of 50% of balances available in the SDRF account as on April 1 of the financial year.

Maharashtra has been allocated Rs 1,758.18 crore, Rajasthan Rs 1,119.98 crore and West Bengal Rs 1,090.68 crore while Bihar has been allocated Rs 953.17 crore of which Rs 400 crore already released ‘on account basis’.

Kerala will get Rs 460.77 crore, Odisha will get Rs 179.64 crore, Nagaland Rs 177.37 crore and Karnataka will get Rs. 11.48 crore.

During this fiscal till date, the Centre has already released Rs 10,937.62 crore to 29 States, including the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, as central share from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and additional assistance of Rs 14,108.58 crore to eight States under NDRF.