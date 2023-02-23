Drug cases: MAHE suspends 42 students

A press release issued by MAHE declared that MAHE has a zero tolerance policy for drug consumption and sale of drugs

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 23 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 07:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has suspended 42 students involved in drug-related cases since September, Udupi Police Superintendent (SP) Hakay Akshay Machindra said.

“A majority of the cases filed in Manipal police station involves MAHE students. Based on the drug tests on the students while in police custody, the university was also informed about the drug-related activities in the hostels about two days ago. Students who are found to be consuming were immediately suspended from classes for a month” Machindra said.

A press release issued by MAHE declared that MAHE has a zero tolerance policy for drug consumption and sale of drugs. The University has also provided counselling to addicts, it said. 

