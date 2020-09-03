'Drug Jihad' prominent in medical colleges: Muthalik

Sri Rama Sene Founder Pramod Muthalik has alleged that "people with vested interests are operating drug Jihad to lure our youths. Drug mafia is very prominent in medical colleges across the state."

Speaking to media persons, here on Thursday, he said one of the medical colleges in Davangere is also part of drug mafia. Police have information about it. But they are unable to control it due to the interference of politicians. It is an open secret that former chief minister Siddaramaiah's son Rakesh Siddaramaiah was the victim of drug mafia. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje had demanded Mohammed Nalapad Harris, son of Shantinagar MLA NA Harris, to undergo drug test when he had assaulted some one in bar & restaurant in Bengaluru city. Now, BJP-led government is in the state and also in the Centre. Let the government quiz Mohammed again, he demanded.

Referring to former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's statement on drug mafia, he said JD(S) leader has alleged that money collected from drug mafia used to topple coalition government. It must be considered seriously and investigating officers must collect details from Kumaraswmay also as they did it from Indrajith.

Referring to his own statement that Gauri Lankesh was drug addict, he said Let Indrajith Lankesh, brother of Gauri Lankesh, reveal whether it was true or not. He also demanded Indrajith to withdraw his allegation that Sri Rama Sene activists were behind the killing of Gauri.