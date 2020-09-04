Drug peddling: Police, Excise dept authorities intensify vigilance

With the drug peddling cases emerging across the state, the Police and Excise department officials have intensified the vigilance and closely monitoring the people who were involved in the narcotic business earlier.

There were several cases of narcotic substances supply, including ganja and Khat in the district. As the city is one of the major tourist hubs in the state, drug peddlers were active and targeting foreigners and youths. The illegal trade is high at Mandi Mohalla area and most of the ganja is supplied from there, according to the police.

The drugs were being supplied to foreign countries through courier services. In 2018, the city police had busted an international drug racket and seized 7.5 kg of ‘Khat’ leaves from a foreign student belonging to Yemen. The student was trying to send Khat to Mumbai through a parcel service.

The Police and Excise department authorities have been conducting raids and arresting the peddlers since years but, the menace still exists. As many as 19 cases were registered and 17 kilo of ganja was seized in 2019. This year, the police have registered two cases and seized 24.5 kilo ganja. Bengaluru Police arrested city-based Kaisar Pasha alias Jamie and Sameer for allegedly involved in ganja peddling from Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka.

According to sources, ganja is being cultivated in villages of Hunsur, Periyapatna, Hanur and Chamarajanagar taluks in the region. A few tribals too are involved in ganja cultivation. According to an officer, people from Kerala purchase lands from local farmers on the pretext of growing ginger and other crops, but cultivate ganja.

A police officer said that the higher ups have directed to intensify the vigilance and also asked to keep a close watch on the persons who were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police have also listed out the areas where ganja is used and cultivated. The respective jurisdiction police and the staff of Excise department will conduct raids, he said.