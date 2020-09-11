Drug scandal probe in initial stage: Somanna

Housing Minister V Somanna said that the government has taken all measures to put an end to the drug mafia that has spread its tentacles in the state, since several years.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Hassan on Friday, Somanna said that there is no question of protecting anybody, as every one is equal before the law.

Commenting on the recent developments and arrests in connection with the drug network, the minister said, “The probe is still in the primary stage. The Chief Minister and Home Minister have taken the issue seriously.”

Reacting to the accusations of the Congress leaders that the government is trying to divert the people by raising the drug scandal to cover its failures, he said, “Congress leaders have no issue to raise and hence have been complaining about this.”

To a query on the change in Chief Ministership, Somanna said, “These are all the speculations of the media. Yediyurappa is an undisputed leader in the party. He will continue as the CM for the next three years. Jagadish Shettar is an influential leader and minister. He has gone to Delhi, to hold discussions on the development of industries in state.”

Earlier, during the progress review meeting, Somanna criticised the Panchayat

Development Officers (PDO). He warned the taluk executive officers “Do not hold yourself responsible for what the PDOs do and correct your mistakes. I don’t know what you do. But I want results.”