Drug shortage puts black fungus patients' lives at risk in Shivamogga

Six cases of mucormycosis, out of the 15 suspected, have been confirmed in the district.

Of them, one died recently and the condition of two patients is said to be critical. They are battling for their lives at the district McGann teaching hospital.

The shortage of drugs to treat black fungus disease has proved to be a major problem.

Doctors said Amphotericin surgery has to be done to remove necrotic tissue. But without the drugs, it can’t be done, as it results in the recurrence of the disease.

They said most of the patients are not fit to be administered anaesthesia prior to the surgery due to Covid pneumonia.

Sources in the hospital said the doctors are expecting the arrival of Liposomal Amphotericin drug from Delhi. Karnataka is expected to receive 1,000 vials of the drug.

The government has stated that it would supply 75 vials of the drug to McGann hospital. Doctors said they can’t start treatment till the drug is available.

Experts say the use of industrial oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients could be the reason for the rise in Mucormycosis cases. They said saline wash (like jal neti) in high risk Covid patients will prevent this to a certain extent.

The doctors said the disease has been there for many years and people with low immunity, long-standing diabetes patients and HIV patients are vulnerable to it.

On Mucormycosis disease, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences ENT department head K S Gangadhar said there are more than 2,500 varieties of fungi in the atmosphere. Mucormycosis is one such fungus.

It is more aggressive than many other fungi and cases are reported every month at KIMS in Hubballi, but one or two in a year in Shivamogga.

It spreads fast and causes necrosis of the surrounding tissue. In five or six days, it spreads to the eye and people may lose vision. Later, it spreads to the brain. Early detection and treatment can save lives, Gangadhar said.