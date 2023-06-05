Drunk man decides to take bus to village, ends up in mishap

Fed up of waiting for the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation bus for his village, a drunk man decided to take matters into own hands and drove away a parked bus of the corporation only to end up in an accident in Aurad, Bidar district, on Monday morning.

The man identified as Yashappa Suryavamshi, a resident of Karanji (K) village in Aurad taluk, has been detained by the police.

At around 11 am on Monday, Suryavamshi reached the bus stand to board a bus to his native. He waited for a long time but there was no bus to his village. Angered, Suryavamshi boarded a bus parked in the bus stand and drove it away to reach his village. However, a little distance from the bus stand he rammed the bus into the road divider. A jeep was also damaged in the accident.

Passengers, who were inside the bus, were scared and started screaming drawing the attention of people on the road, who made Suryavamshi to climb down from the bus, eyewitnesses said.

ASI Sunil Kore rushed to spot, detained Suryavamshi and took him to police station.

"Suryavamshi, who was under the influence of alcohol, was agitated after he didn't bus to his native. He has tried to drove away a Bidar-bound bus to his village but ended to ramming the road divider. A case has been filed against Suryavamshi," said KKRTC Depot Manager S P Rathod.