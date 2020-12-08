DSP sentenced to four years' jail for accepting bribe

The District Principal and Special Session Court here on Tuesday sentenced a Deputy Superintendent of Police to four years' imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 for accepting a bribe.

The convicted is Vijayalaksmi. She was caught red-handed by Lokayukta police while accepting a bribe while working as inspector at Shahabad police station.

She is now working as DSP of CRE Cell in Kalaburagi.

Hearing from both sides, Judge R J Sateesh Singh held the accused DSP guilty and sentenced to three years' jail in one section, and four years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 in another section.

She demanded bribe in a case held in December 2015.

As soon as the court delivered the verdict, Lokayukta police, on the directions of the court took Vijayalaksmi into their custody and sent her to Central prison after health check up.