Durgamata Daud participants stomp on Pak flag

The video footage of the Durgamata Daud participants stomping on the Pakistan flag in Belagavi has gone viral on social media platforms on Monday.

The incident occurred when the daud (run) reached the entrance of Maratha Colony. The participants holding sfarron flags stomped on the Pakistan flag laid on the road. After the clips went viral on the social media platforms, DCP Ravindra Gadadi and Market police station staff rushed to the spot and evicted the flag.

The annual Durgamata Duad, organised during Navratri, commenced at Shivaji Garden on the SPM Road and culminated at Kapileshwara Temple on the inaugural day.