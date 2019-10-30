DySP Ganapathi's death: CBI submits report to court

The team of the CBI, which has been investigating on the sensational case on the death of DySP M K Ganapathi, submitted a 260-page report to a court here on Wednesday.

The CBI team headed by Subodh from Chennai submitted its report to judge Manu. It is said that the judge has transferred the case to the special court for trial of elected representatives in Bengaluru.

DySP Ganapathi, who was working in the IGP’s office in Mangaluru, was found hanging in a lodge in Madikeri on July 7, 2016. In an interview to a private TV channel prior to the reported case of suicide, he had accused the then minister K J George and senior IPS officials A M Prasad and Pronab Mohanty of harassing him. The police had registered a case of unnatural death. Ganapathi’s son Nehal had submitted a private complaint in the Madikeri court, alleging that his father had committed suicide owing to the harassment by higher officials and the minister.

A charge sheet was filed in the Madikeri city police station against George, as per the directions of the court.

After George’s resignation, the government handed over the case to CID. The CID gave a clean chit to George and submitted a report to the court.

Ganapathi’s wife Pavana and son Nehal had distanced themselves from the case since then. But Ganapathi’s father Kushalappa and brother Machaiah approached the Supreme Court, requesting it to hand over the case to the CBI. It is yet to be confirmed whether the report is an interim one or final.