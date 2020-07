The e-auction of 308 BDA sites will start from Monday at 11.00 am, and those interested must pay Rs 4 lakh per site as earnest money deposit (EMD) to get themselves registered.

The auction will be done in five phases. Sites with serial number 1 to 75 will be auctioned on August 6, 76 to 127 on August 7; 128 to 191 on August 8; 192 to 254 on August 11 sites from 255 to 308 will be auctioned on August 12, an official of the BDA said.