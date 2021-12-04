E-Cell of MIT supports over 10 student startups

The student entrepreneurship cell—the E-Cell of Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) has supported over 10 student startups and provided internships to over 50 students at the institute despite the constraints of Covid-19 pandemic.

Founded by senior engineering students at the institute—Dhwanit Shah, Ankit Jajoo, Armaan Charania under the guidance of faculty advisor Dr Sriram K V, the E-Cell aims to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset among students and to establish a strong startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, said Cell Chairperson Saish Shetty.

The E -Cell has been working on mentorship and guidance for the last seven months.

A significant struggle faced by startups at an elementary level has been the lack of sufficient early-stage mentorship and guidance. The E-Cell’s objective is to tackle the status quo by providing effective mentorship to students with raw ideas using support from experienced faculty and experts in the industry, he added.

The E-Cell was formally inaugurated by the institute’s director Dr Anil Rana.

Speaking at the launch, the Director encouraged students to think innovatively in this age of entrepreneurship and to utilise the college’s Innovation Centre to implement their ideas.

During the inauguration, the new office-bearers including chairperson Saish Shetty, deputy chairpersons Shroat Mheta and Ujjwal Somani for the year 2021-22 were announced.



