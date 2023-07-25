2.4 quake hits Karnataka's Vijayapura district

Earthquake of 2.4 magnitude hits Vijayapura district of Karnataka

As per the 'Seismic Intensity map' of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is very low.

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 25 2023, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 17:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 An earthquake of 2.4 magnitude struck Vijayapura district on Tuesday, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said. The earthquake occurred at 09:55 AM, epicentred at 2.9 kms south east of Managuli in Basavana Bagewadi Taluk, it said in a statement.

As per the 'Seismic Intensity map' of the earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is very low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 15-20 kms from the epicentre.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is very low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude & intensity observed are very low," KSNDMC said in the statement.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Earthquake
India News
Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC)
Vijayapura

Related videos

What's Brewing

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

'Off The Record': Trevor Noah's India tour in September

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

UP fisherman held for killing dolphin & feasting on it

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

AI is rewriting rules of $200 billion games industry

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

Satwik-Chirag pair bags career-best world no. 2 ranking

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

C’mon Barbie, let’s go argue about politics

 