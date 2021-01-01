Educational institutions resume classes on first day of New Year

With SSLC and PU classes commencing on Friday, there was around 50% attendance in both schools and PU colleges, across Mandya district, on Day One.

The classes were started for students amid precautionary measures in all institutions, in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Revised Vidyagama classes too resumed amid caution, on Friday.

The students who attended the schools and colleges were welcomed with flowers and sweets at almost all places. The classes were conducted till afternoon. The students attended the schools and colleges, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Several schools were decorated with colourful rangolis, buntings and flowers to welcome the students. As per the Education department's directives, all classrooms were sanitised a day in advance.

Chandrashekar of the Department of Public Instruction said that there are 20,869 SSLC students in Mandya district and around 40% attended the classes on Friday. It is expected that the strength would increase from Monday. Out of 12,249 PU students, 50% attended the classes, according to DDPU Guruswamy.

The celebration was similar in Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts. Schools and colleges were decorated with buntings and students were welcomed with flowers and sweets.

While schools registered 70% attendance, it was 48% in PU colleges in Hassan district. While classes were conducted for SSLC students, students from 6th to 9th participated in Vidyagama, which also resumed on Friday.

All colleges followed Covid norms and around 48% students attended PU classes, said DDPU Srinivas Murthy.

The attendance was less in Chamarajanagar, on the first day.