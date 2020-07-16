Educationalists, students welcome deferring of JEE, NEET

Educationalists and students, aspiring for medical and engineering seats, have welcomed the Union government’s move to postpone Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, JEE Advanced and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the Union Human Resource Department Ministry has postponed JEE Mains, NEET and JEE advanced exams to September, to ensure the safety of students and quality education. NEET 2020 was scheduled for July 26 and JEE Main exam was scheduled from July 18 to 23.

Now, the government has rescheduled the examination dates. As per the new dates, JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 and 6, JEE advanced exam is scheduled for September 27 and NEET examination will be held on September 13.

G Sridhar, founder of Deeksha said, “The government made a wise decision, by postponing JEE Mains, NEET, and JEE Advanced exams to September. The announcement is necessary in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. While we understand the anxiety of our children, we urge them to continue to use this time available to prepare for the exams.”

He advised the students to plan, prepare and work hard and urged them to stay at home, to be safe.

For a final year BBA student, H N Vikram, it is the right decision by the government as the number of Covid cases is increasing with every passing day.

“Examinations can be conducted at any point of time, but, health is more important than anything else. It is the right decision by the government and it is an opportunity for the students to prepared well for the exams,” Sridhar opined.

JEE Main is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally-Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), while NEET is an entrance examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses and dental courses in medical or dental colleges across the country -- both government and private.