Efforts on to include Yakshagana in school curriculum

The Karnataka Yakshagana Academy is making an effort to include Yakshagana in school curriculum. The Academy is confident that the State government will issue an order in this regard shortly, said Yakshagana Academy President Prof M M Hegde.

He was speaking at the Yakshasiri, Yakshagana Academy Gaurava Prashasthi and Pusthaka Bahumana distribution ceremony in Mangaluru on Sunday.

"By including Yakshagana in school curriculum, an awareness will be created among children on Yakshagana. There is a need to constitute a textbook committee for the same. We had appealed to the minister to allow Yakshagana in the curriculum just like dance, music and Yoga. The minister had responded positively," he added.

Documentation

A workshop to document the tradition of Bannada Vesha of Thenkuthittu form of Yakshagana will be organised by the Academy at Kollangana on November 9. The Academy will give priority to the publication of Yakshagana-related works.

Mayor Diwakar said there is a need to create awareness on Yakshagana among school and college students. DK Kannada Sahithya Parishat unit President Pradeep Kumar Kalkura and Tulu Sahithya Academy President Dayanand Kathalsar also spoke.

Awardees

Expert Dr Chandrashekar Damle was conferred with the 'Yakshagana Academy Gaurava Prashasthi' for 2019. While 'Yaksha Siri' annual awards were conferred on Kuriya Ganapathi Shasthri and Ubaradka Umesh Shetty. 'Pusthaka Bahumana' were conferred on Krishna Prakash Ulithaya and Yashvanth Vitla of Guru Deva Prakashana.