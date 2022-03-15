Eight 2nd PU girl students return home without appearing for prep exam

Even after the High Court pronounced its verdict on the Hijab row, as many as eight 2nd PU girl students of a government PU College at Kembhavi in Surpur taluk returned home after boycotting a preparatory examination on Tuesday.

The preparatory examination had commenced two days ago and the students were to write English paper on Tuesday. Out of 29 girl students studying in second PU, 12 students had arrived at the college. Of them, four girls appeared for the examination by removing the hijab, while another eight boycotted the examination and returned home as soon as the High Court pronounced its verdict.

As a precautionary measure, police were deployed at the college.

College principal Shakuntala said a direction was given to the girl students to remove hijab in a room allotted to them and wear uniform to write the examination. Of them, only four students appeared for the examination and the other eight girls returned home after the court verdict without appearing for the examination, she told.

Meanwhile speaking to the media persons, Asra, a first-year PU student of a PU college in Yadgir city said: "We will write preparatory examination by wearing hijab. We will not appear for the examination if we are told to write the exam wearing hijab. We will put on hijab even if the court delivered its verdict", she told.

We will not follow the court order in this regard. As both education and hijab are important for us, we should be given permission to write the exam wearing hijab, she urged.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: